Internet disruption to continue till 'all miscreants are arrested': Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said internet services would remain suspended in the country until all identified “miscreants” were arrested.

Speaking to the media, he said the government was aware of the difficulty people were facing adding that it was deliberating to resolve the issue. “It will take some time to arrest those who burned houses and attacked security installments,” he added.

The minister went on to say that the government had earlier planned a three to four day disruption adding that it would seek PM Shehbaz Sharif’s guidance for future course of action if PTI chief Imran Khan's matter was dragged further. “We have to take into consideration that people who do not misuse the internet are facing disturbance,” he added.

Mr Sanaullah said it would have been a matter of concern for the government if we had seen a real public reaction adding that no one except the members of the cult came outside on the streets. “They use social media for abuse, planning, and everything else,” he added. That was the reason, he said, the government had taken the step.

Earlier, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said the disruption in the internet services would continue for an indefinite period due to country's volatile situation.

It had suspended mobile broadband across the country upon interior ministry's instructions amid PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest upon his appearance before the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Netblocks, an organisation that tracks restrictions on the internet across the world, stated in a report that social media websites including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube had been restricted. “NetBlocks metrics confirm the disruption of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on multiple internet providers in Pakistan on Tuesday 9 May 2023", it stated.

Additionally, the total internet shutdowns had been observed in some regions, it stated.