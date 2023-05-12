Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Internet services restored all across country

Internet services restored all across country
Web Desk
10:37 PM | May 12, 2023
National

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday gradually restored internet services all across Pakistan. The citizens heaved a sigh of relief as Internet got restored. 

PTA stated internet service was being gradually restored adding that social media applications had also been reactivated.

The internet services were suspended by PTA on Interior ministry's instructions amidst protests erupted by Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Social media sites including Youtube, Twitter and Facebook services were also reactivated.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023