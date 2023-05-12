Internet services restored all across country

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday gradually restored internet services all across Pakistan. The citizens heaved a sigh of relief as Internet got restored.

PTA stated internet service was being gradually restored adding that social media applications had also been reactivated.

The internet services were suspended by PTA on Interior ministry's instructions amidst protests erupted by Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Social media sites including Youtube, Twitter and Facebook services were also reactivated.