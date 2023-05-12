Friday, May 12, 2023
Internet suspension causes loss of Rs2.49b to telecom sector in Pakistan

Web Desk
1:22 PM | May 12, 2023
The suspension of mobile broadband internet services from Tuesday has resulted in loss of Rs2.49 billion to Pakistan’s telecom sector.

The mobile broadband internet services remained suspended for the consecutive fourth day in several parts of the country in the aftermath of the riots triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The government generates revenue of Rs280 million from mobile broadband services on a daily basis and the suspension of the services has caused a loss of almost Rs860 million to the government.

The suspension is affecting e-commerce, online services, home delivery and ride-hailing apps too. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, nearly 150,000 bike riders have been affected due to the suspension of the broadband internet facility.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Software Export Association said the sector has suffered loss of Rs10 billion in the last three days.

According to sources in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), there is no possibility of internet restoration in the country today.

Web Desk

theNation List - Headlines

