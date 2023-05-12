JIT chief presents report about cases against Imran Khan

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief presented report about the cases registered against former premeir Imran Khan before the court.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court heard a plea for 121 cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. According to the court proceedings, the government lawyer informed the court that there are currently nine cases against Khan in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the two cases have been closed. However, the remaining cases against the former premier are being under investigation.

The government lawyer also stated that Imran Khan has not yet been included in the investigation of the Zille Shah case. The court emphasized the importance of the government lawyer’s statement, adding that the action can be taken if there have been any incorrect statements regarding the cases.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the PTI chairman was arrested from Islamabad High Court (IHC). The lawyer further claimed that Khan was dragged out of his collar and humiliated during the arrest.

However, the Lahore High Court clarified that this matter is not before them, and the hearing was postponed after the completion of the proceedings by the court.