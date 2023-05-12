Khan’s stunning arrest and dramatic release

ISLAMABAD - As Imran Khan's arrest the other day, Pakistan Tehreek- e - Insaf chief won freedom yesterday in a dramatic way - leaving thousands to celebrate and thousands more to protest.

Khan is expected to appear again before the Islamabad High Court today (May 12) – the venue from where he was arrested a couple of days earlier.

Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests across the country and his release also promoted celebrations by the PTI supporters. Equally strong was the criticism by the rival Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Hours after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was termed ‘illegal’ by the Supreme Court, an alleged audio surfaced wherein Khan could be heard talking to PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema about his arrest and freedom.

Reacting to the verdict, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to “step down” from the post and “join the PTI”.

“The chief justice was very happy today to meet the criminal who plundered Rs 60 billion from the national exchequer and he was even happier to release this criminal,” the PML-N leader said.

Pakistan People’s Party vice president Sherry Rehman – who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination – maintained that the PTI had provoked violence. “The PTI leadership is yet to condemn the violent protests that have been ongoing in the country, and the chaos and destruction caused by the PTI workers.” She criticised the PTI’s response to the situation, stating that they should have immediately condemned the violence and taken steps to control the situation, instead of fueling it further and encouraging workers to destroy everything,” she said.

She said instead of calling off the violent protests and apologising, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were dangerously justifying the violent acts, which she considers unacceptable.

“This was not an appropriate reaction to a lawful arrest and that PPP strongly opposes and condemns violent political protests in any form. It is the job of a political party’s leadership to prevent provocation, not to incite its workers to violence and attacks on national institutions and public properties. The way the PTI leadership used the protesters and violence for political interests, is highly irresponsible and condemnable,”

she commented. PPP secretary general Nayyer Bukhari called for bringing Imran Khan to book and making an example out of him. “Nation wants ‘legal repair’ of criminals,” he contended.

Not only in Pakistan, the country’s political crises are being actively discussed at the international level. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he wanted to make sure that “whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the Constitution.”

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed “a longstanding and close relationship” with Commonwealth member Pakistan, and wanted to “see the rule of law adhered to.”

Derek Chollet, Counselor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the statements about any US role in Pakistan’s politics are “completely false.”

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto said political parties and masses should all act together to safeguard the Constitution at all times either good or bad to ensure freedom of the nation and democracy.

Bilawal said the country did not define itself by the challenges being faced by it rather how it faced the challenges.

PML-N’s Maryam Auranzeb was the most critical of the top court’s decision to release Imran Khan. She said the judiciary should not give extraordinary treatment to Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith also shared her happiness over the Supreme Court’s order to release the PTI chief.

Whatever the circumstances in the coming days, the political confrontation will be going to a boiling point.

If everything stays fine and the nation goes to polls, the elections will be one of the most fiercely contested in the country’s history. There are still chances of Khan’s arrest again as many cases are pending against him.