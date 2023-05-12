Khar to attend 2nd EU Indo-Pacific Forum in Sweden on May 13

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake an official visit to Stockholm, Sweden on May 13 to participate in the 2nd European Union Indo-Pacific Forum, the Foreign Office said Friday.

The visit is taking place at the joint invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

At the Forum, the Minister of State will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and explore avenues of cooperationwith the European Union especially in trade, investment, digital technology, climate, environment and health and connectivity.

She will also meet thr leaders participating in the forum and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.