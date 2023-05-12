LHC seeks replies on plea to restore internet

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought replies from the federal government and the Paki­stan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a plea to restore cellular internet service and social media platforms which were dis­rupted after protests broke out following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Directing the government and PTA to submit a reply by May 22, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh turned down the petitioner’s request to grant interim relief by immediately passing di­rections to restore the internet service. A day earlier, the petitioner requested the LHC to declare the impugned blockage as arbitrary, il­legal, unlawful and un­constitutional which is tantamount to depriv­ing the public of their basic right. As proceed­ings commenced today, the petitioner’s counsel argued that people’s life has been ruined by blocking the internet ser­vice. To this, the lawyer representing the federal government argued that blocking internet service had become a require­ment keeping in view the prevailing situation. Jus­tice Sheikh then asked if the internet service could be blocked if an issue per­tains to national security. To this, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the internet service could not be blocked even if there is a national security issue. The petition was filed by petitioner Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi who made respondents the Federa­tion of Pakistan through secretary ministry of in­formation technology and telecommunication, Paki­stan Telecommunication through its chairman, CM Pak Limited through its CEO, Pakistan Telecom Mobile Limited and oth­ers. He contended in the petition that on May 9, the PTI chief was arrested but soon after his arrest, coun­trywide protests started as a result of which the inter­net service was blocked.