Marriyum Aurangzeb denies emergency enforcement rumours

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday denied rumours of a possible emergency being enforced in the country, calling on the media to verify information before sharing it.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Aurangzeb said that there had been no decision made in the cabinet meeting regarding the enforcement of emergency.

She urged the media to avoid spreading rumours that could cause unnecessary panic among the public.

It was earlier reported in the media that several cabinet members had suggested the immediate enforcement of emergency to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government of Pakistan has not declared an emergency since 2007, when former President Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency rule, suspending the constitution and arresting thousands of political opponents.

The move was widely criticized by the international community and led to a significant decline in Pakistan's democratic institutions.