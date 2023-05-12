Mazari accuses Marriyum Aurangzeb of attempting to intimidate SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Shireen Mazari, has accused the federal minister of information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, of attempting to intimidate judges through her recent press conference.

Ms Mazari issued a statement on behalf of the PTI, stating that Ms Aurangzeb's press conference was an attempt to influence the court, and that it was crucial for people to refrain from making any statements that could sway ongoing court proceedings.

Furthermore, Ms Mazari emphasised the importance of respecting the law and the judiciary.

She referenced the incident where PTI leader Imran Khan appeared in court and got arrested, adding that after the recent Supreme Court hearing, the entire story of Imran Khan's kidnapping had been revealed to the nation.

She labeled the press conference of Ms Aurangzeb as an attempt to promote lawlessness in the country and urged the court to demand answers from those responsible.

The PTI leader's statement follows the press conference held by Aurangzeb on Thursday, where she questioned the Supreme Court's impartiality regarding cases against Imran Khan.