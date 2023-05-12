NAB issues notice to Murad Saeed over irregularities in transport office

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar has issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Friday for alleged irregularities in the transport office of private transport company Faisal Movers in Swat.

According to the notice issued by NAB Peshawar, Murad Saeed has been accused of involvement in irregularities through his frontman Afzal Khan, Dr. Shaukat, Hameed, and Fazal Moula.

In addition to this, NAB has also issued a notice to secretary local government for illegally recruiting and promoting Murad Saeed's brother Kaleem Saeed in TMA. The notice has directed Kaleem Saeed to submit all his information and evidence to NAB Peshawar Assistant Director Shazia Nawaz on May 24.