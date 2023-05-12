Nepra allows K-Electric to charge additional Rs3.93 per unit in May bills

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Thursday allowed K-Electric to charge an additional Rs 3.9342 per unit in their next bills from the consumers, on account of monthly FCA for the month of March.

According to a decision released by NEPRA, the price hike will burden Karachiites by Rs 5.814 billion in their May bills. The tariff was increased owing to 177 percent high generation cost of the KE’s own power plants in comparison with the electricity purchased from the national grid. Earlier public hearing was conducted by Nepra on the KE’s petition. The regulator was informed that the average generation cost of KE’s power plants was Rs 26.44 per unit which was 177 percent higher than Rs 9.54 per unit cost of the electricity purchased by the company from the national grid. In its petition, K-Electric had sought a hike of Rs 4.49 per unit in electricity price on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of March 2023, however, after making several adjustments the regulator calculated that the hike will be Rs 3.9342 per unit.

It was further informed that the cost of generation through LNG was from Rs 30.10 to Rs 44.41/unit, RFO was from Rs 33.14/unit to Rs 33.67/unit, gas from Rs 8.72/unit to Rs 12.25 per unit. According to KE petition, Rs 4.49 per unit hike was claimed on the basis of variation in cost of fuel which was Rs 3.236 per unit, cost of fuel of power purchases was Rs 1.063 per unit, EMO and other adjustment Re0.191 per unit.

The Authority observed that K-Electric is being directed to provide CV test reports for both Tapal and Gui Ahmed Power Plants. KE has submitted CV test report of Tapal and Gui Ahmed from HDIP & SGS lab and used the average of the two reports in the FCA request. The Authority has considered the higher of the two CVs which has resulted in negative adjustment of Rs.748,353 and Rs. 1,799,057 for Tapal and Gul Ahmed power plants respectively. Regarding cost of energy purchased from CPPA-G during the current month, K-Electric has used the rate of Rs.9.8860/kWh, however, the Authority’s approved fuel cost component, in the matter of XWDISCOs for the current month is Rs.9.5039/kWh.

In view thereof, while working out the instant FCA of K-Electric, rate approved by the Authority for XWDISCOS for the month under review has been incorporated for the energy purchased by K-Electric from CPPA-G during the month. This has resulted in decrease in total fuel cost by around Rs.293.08 million. The petitioner in its request had also included 6.0 19 GWh for the net metering units procured during March 2023. The Authority has considered this energy as part of the FCA for the month of March 2023. KE has claimed a negative impact of Rs.242.43 million on account of billing correction made by SSGC with respect to gas quota of indigenous gas and RLNG delivered during the month of February 2023. The same has been adjusted in the instant decision. Any further adjustment on this account, if required, would be made subsequently. Further, an amount of Rs. 1.42 million has been provisionally withheld for out of merit despatch given to Lotte on March 15, 2023 and March 16, 2023. In this regard, further details on the said issue have been sought from KE.

In view of the above, an amount of Rs. 1.42 million has provisionally been withheld from the FCA claim of KE for the month of March 2023, till further details/clarifications are provided by KE to the satisfaction of the Authority. KE vide its FCA claim of March 2023 also requested for the amount of Rs. 525 million, which was withheld on account of merit order violations over the period from June 2021 to September 2022. The matter is still under consideration of the Authority and will be decided in due course of time. Therefore, the amount has not been included in the instant FCA decision. While making the calculation, Nepra has made three FCA adjustments. The regulator has allowed an increase of Rs 3.2359/unit on account of generation from KE’s own sources, Re 0.8633 per unit on account of external purchases and deducted Rs 0.0010/unit on account of deviation from EMO and Rs 0.1640/unit on account of previous adjustments. KE has requested previous adjustment of EMO Rs 525 million, which was denied by the regulator. The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers of K-Electric. K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March 2023, in the billing month of May 2023.