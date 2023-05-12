New Zealand thrash Pakistan in 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying 

LAHORE - New Zealand delivered a stunning performance, overwhelming Pakistan with a clean sweep of 3-0 in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying, taking place in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. The matches, held on Thursday, witnessed New Zealand’s Archie Stewart overpowering Pakistan’s Abubakar Talha with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-2 in the first match of the day. In an equally dominant display, Kai Milburn of New Zealand defeated Pakistan’s Hamza Roman without dropping a single game, securing a convincing 6-0, 6-0 victory and extending their lead to 2-0. The doubles match showcased exceptional teamwork from the New Zealand duo of Archie Stewart and Finn Willman, who triumphed over the Pakistani pair of Nadir Reza Mirza and Abubakar Talha with a score of 6-4, 7-6(0). This resounding win sealed New Zealand’s 3-0 victory in the overall match. With this decisive defeat at the hands of New Zealand, the Pakistan team has been eliminated from the 12th position matches and will now compete in the lower bracket, vying for the 13th to 16th positions.