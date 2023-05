Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday postponed a meeting of the National Security Committee and summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet instead on Friday.

The NSC meeting would take place on May 16. However, the federal cabinet meeting would discuss the ongoing political situtaion of the country.

The federal cabinet, presided over by the PM, was summoned at the PM House.

The PM had, earlier, called a meeting of the NSC to address the security challenges.