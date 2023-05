KARACHI - Pakistani authorities have decided to release 500 Indian prisoners, 499 of them fishermen, who have completed their jail terms. Indian prisoners will be released from jails in phases. Two hundred prisoners will be released from Malir District Jail today and will be sent to Lahore. Edhi Foundation will facilitate travel of the released Indian prisoners to Lahore by train which will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Friday (today).