Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist outfits: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday made it clear that it will not hold talks with any terrorist outfit. Speaking at weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there will be no talks with the terrorist outfits that do not respect country's laws and the Constitution.

She said it was already agreed in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue held in Islamabad, which underscored the need to tackle security challenges, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability and not to allow their territories to be used by any individual, group or party including the TTP and the ETIM to conduct terrorist activities and actions.

This comes as Pakistan, China and Afghanistan agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan in the recent dialogue in Islamabad.

About prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the spokesperson said the oppression in the held territory continues unabated. She demanded that these human rights violations must end.

She said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against these grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK.

“We will also continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had the full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and Constitution.

About Syria’s return to the Arab League folder, the spokesperson termed it a positive development and expressed the hope that it would contribute to regional peace and security.

On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, she said the agenda of the meeting included discussions on issues of regional security, economic cooperation and connectivity as well as SCO’s stance on global economic and political developments.

“The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s vision for peace and prosperity in the SCO region. He proposed building of efficient transport corridors and reliable supply chains in the region and stressed that CPEC could be a force multiplier for regional connectivity,” she elaborated.

The foreign minister, she said, called for a comprehensive and collective approach for eradicating the menace of terrorism and advised against weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring.

“He also condemned the willful provocations and incitement to hate and called for collective fight against fascism and historical revisionism that is leading to violent nationalism,” she added.

Baloch said during the visit of China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, the two foreign ministers co-chaired the 4th round of Pakistan-China strategic dialogue, covering a wide range of bilateral issues.

“The two sides reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; agreed to develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation; and discussed the evolving regional and global landscape. They expressed commitment to support issues concerning each other’s core national interests. Welcoming the completion of a decade of CPEC in 2023, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to high-quality development of CPEC,” she maintained.