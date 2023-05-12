Friday, May 12, 2023
Past in Perspective
May 12, 2023
“In a world gushing blood day and night, 

you never stop mopping up pain.”

–Aberjhani

Drugs were used rather regularly during WW2, especially by the Nazi regime. All the soldiers and even Hitler himself has been reported to be using methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, as well as a drug called Pervitin. Thus was introduced in 1938 and was marketed as a pill that would cure depression and cause ever-lasting alertness. Otto Ranke, a military doctor, prescribed it for all the soldiers claiming that Germany would win the war as they would be able to stay awake for a longer period of time and march for longer as well.

