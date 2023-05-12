PhD study evaluates Civil-Military Relationship and Social Responsibility of Pakistani Press

Hassan Siddique from Punjab University has successfully completed his PhD degree under the supervision of Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson of the Department of Development Communication. His thesis was titled "Evaluating Civil-Military Relationship: Frame Identification and Social Responsibility of Pakistani Press (2008-2018)".

In his groundbreaking PhD study, Hassan Siddique utilized a rigorous combination of content analysis and in-depth interviews to examine the critical issue of the press coverage of civil-military relationship in Pakistan, specifically evaluating the social responsibility of Pakistani press between 2008 and 2018. To conduct his research, Hassan analyzed editorials published in four of the country's leading newspapers and conducted insightful interviews to gauge the perspective of experts and stakeholders. His comprehensive analysis sheds light on the crucial role of the media in fostering a responsible and accountable society, particularly during times of civil-military tension.

Hassan Siddique is currently working as Communication Specialist in the World Bank Funded Punjab Green Development program which aims to improve environmental governance and promote green investments in the province.