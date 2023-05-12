PM Shehbaz deplores ‘double standards of justice’ with Imran Khan

Conveying his disappointment towards the judiciary's biased attitude towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed the “double standards of justice” for his rival his corruption cases.

He censured the judiciary for protecting the PTI chief like an iron shield and said that the coalition government would take every step to ensure the rule of law in Pakistan.

"The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan," the premier said, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The premier's comments came a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of the PTI chairman declaring his arrest on May 9 as "illegal".

Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel — acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant — in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The prime minister also questioned the judiciary about the treatment of other politicians in the country.

"Politicians were sent to jail in fake cases. Did any court ever take its notice?" he asked.

Commenting on the history of cases by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the premier said the anti-graft body has not spared anyone and has poisoned the entire country — from industries and educational establishments to religious institutions.