PPP announces rally in Karachi on Saturday

Sindh provincial minister and PPP Karachi chapter president Saeed Ghani announced on Friday that his party would hold a rally in the port city on May 13 (Saturday) to celebrate the victory in recently held local government elections.

Speaking to the media, Saeed Ghani said that rally will be held on Karachi’s I.I Chundrigar Road tomorrow in the evening. “PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will address the rally,” he said.

On Thursday, foreign minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the party leaders and officials on the PPP’s historic success in the local government elections.

While thanking the people for giving historic victory to the PPP in the local bodies elections in Sindh, Bilawal said that the politics of hatred and division had been buried forever. He added that the party would celebrate the victory in Karachi on May 13.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is leading with 98 Union Councils (UCs) seats after it grabbed seven seats out of 11 Union Councils in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls.

According to the party position released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the results of Karachi’s 240 UCs out of a total of 246 have been finalized, while the results of six UCs have been withheld by the ECP.

Pakistan People’s Party successfully became the largest party by security 98 UCs, Jamaat-e-Islami secured 87 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained third with 43 seats in UCs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz grabbed 7 seats1, JUI-F won three seats in UCs, TLP and independent candidate emerged victorious in two UCs.