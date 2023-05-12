PRCS hosts event to mark Red Crescent Int’l Day

Mohmand - The Mohmand branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a grand function at Chanda’s Mohmand School of Sciences to commemorate the Red Cross Red Crescent International Day.

The event, held on Thursday, witnessed the participation of numerous esteemed guests, including representatives from the district administration, education department, Rescue 1122, teachers and students from the Mohmand School of Sciences, as well as residents.

During his address, Fauzee Khan, the District Secretary of PRCS Mohmand, highlighted the organization’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Mohmand district since 2011, without any discrimination. He proudly mentioned the more than 1200 skilled volunteers associated with the Red Crescent in Mohmand, ready to respond to emergencies and assist the community in times of need.

The event also saw the presence of other notable individuals such as Misri Khan, the Deputy District Education Officer, Ghalanai Hikmat Shah, the Station House In-charge of Rescue 1122, and Amjad Ali, the District Liaison Officer.