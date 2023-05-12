Precautionary measures needed for overcoming coal mine incidents: PPP leader

QUETTA - The provincial leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Shams Ham­zazai on Thursday urged the mines and minerals department to ensure precautionary measures for avoiding tragic incidents in the mining sites.

Talking to media, he said the gov­ernment should take stern action against those mine owners who did not take precautions and safety measures in their mines.

Shams said, “Mostly, the incidents occurred due to negligence of the la­bourers and mines owners.”

He appealed to the government to bind the mines inspector to inspect the mine’s sites on a regular basis to overcome the rising disaster and death ratio due to poor working con­ditions and awareness and impose a ban on those mines in the province lacking to ensure precautionary measures. Hamzazai asked the la­bourers and mine owners to cooper­ate with the department in follow­ing safety and health measures. He urged the mines owners for install­ing safety equipment in mines for the safety of the lives of the coal miners.

“The department is responsible to create awareness among the work­ers and to organise training sessions for mine workers on a regular basis,” he added. He said the main rea­son for the deaths in the mine was a lack of oxygen and explosion due to methane gas. Hamzazai urged the mine owners and workers to take the issue more seriously for mak­ing efforts to implement the law for overcoming coal mine incidents.

The mines and minerals sector of the province had witnessed a huge royalty collection and the potential to spur economic growth and job cre­ation in Balochistan, he stressed.

The government should issue more licences with the aim to trigger rapid growth of the mining sector and at­tract maximum investors, Hamza­zai said. He added the government should establish new regional offices of mines and minerals at Muslim Bagh, Harnai, Mach, Harnai and Gwa­dar to ensure good governance and facilitation of the mining companies.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the Duki coal mine accident that occurred last week, he said the coal miners were making efforts on their own to ensure the recovery of their companions who were trapped inside the coal mine.

At least two coal miners were trapped when a coal mine was sud­denly filled with rainwater in the Duki mines area.