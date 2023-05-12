Friday, May 12, 2023
President says protest must be within law

APP
May 12, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemning the damage incurred to public property by miscreants said the protest, though a constitutional right of every citizen, needed to be made within the bounds of law. He appealed to the citizens of the country to remain peaceful. “The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable,” he wrote on Twitter. The president said the loss of human lives as an aftermath was “heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate and highly condemnable”.

APP

