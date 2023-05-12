Pressure by ‘all possible means’ needed to halt Sudan fighting: UN

GENEVA-The UN rights chief Thursday called on the international community to exert all possible pressure on the fighting sides in Sudan to resolve the conflict and end “the wanton violence”.

The fighting has plunged “this much-suffering country into a catastrophe”, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Addressing a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Sudan, he urged “all states with influence in the region to encourage, by all possible means, the resolution of this crisis”.

His comments, via video message, came as fighting continued in the Sudanese capital, pushing ever more people to undertake dangerous journeys to safety across the country’s borders.

More than 750 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced in the fighting that began on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).