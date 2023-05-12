Property dispute claims youngster’s life

BAHAWALNAGAR - A rival group gunned down a youth and injured his father over property dispute in Bahawalnagar. A police spokesperson told media on Friday that the incident happened in Sikhrampura area of Bahawalnagar, when a property dispute resulted in an armed conflict between the rivals. A police team and rescuers reached at the crime scene after receiving alert call and shifted the dead and the injured to a hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the dead victim was identified as 20-year-old Ashfaq, whereas his injured father as Yaqoob. The police collected all possible evidence and formed a team to arrest the killers. A case with murder and attempted murder sections was also registered.