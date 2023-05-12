Friday, May 12, 2023
Property dispute claims youngster’s life

Agencies
May 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALNAGAR    -    A rival group gunned down a youth and injured his father over property dispute in Bahawalnagar. A police spokesperson told media on Friday that the incident happened in Sikh­rampura area of Bahawal­nagar, when a property dis­pute resulted in an armed conflict between the rivals. A police team and rescu­ers reached at the crime scene after receiving alert call and shifted the dead and the injured to a hospi­tal for autopsy and medi­cal treatment. According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the dead victim was identi­fied as 20-year-old Ashfaq, whereas his injured father as Yaqoob. The police col­lected all possible evidence and formed a team to ar­rest the killers. A case with murder and attempted murder sections was also registered.

