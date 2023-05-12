Friday, May 12, 2023
PSX gains 250 points
APP
May 12, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of PSX Thursday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 250.68 points, with a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 41,325.61 against 41,074.95 points on the previous day. A total of 96,850,678 shares valuing Rs 2.891 billion were traded during the day as compared to 99,182,930 shares valuing Rs 3.303 billion the previous day. As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 182 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,191,010 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, PIAC (A) with 4,769,500 shares at Rs 3.60 per share, and Quice Food with 4,289,000 shares at Rs 4.42 per share. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 69.46 per share price, closing at Rs 1003.76, whereas the runner-up was Packages Ltd. with a Rs 22.83 rise in its per share price to Rs 364.55.

 

theNation List - Headlines

