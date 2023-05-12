PTA awaits instructions on restoration as mobile internet blackout enters 4th day

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday said that it had not yet received any directives from the government regarding the restoration of mobile internet services.

The telecom regulator blocked mobile broadband services across the country on May 9 following protests that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Enraged PTI supporters resorted to violence attacking military and government buildings in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The step was taken by the authorities to control the spread of chaos, while access to major social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has also been blocked since then.

In a statement today, PTA said that mobile internet service across the country will remain suspended until further notice.

However, it added, broadband internet service was available to the users.

The telecom regulator said that the Ministry of Interior had issued orders to suspend mobile internet service and it had not received any fresh directives in this regard from the authorities.

Earlier on Thursday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that mobile internet services will hopefully be restored in the next 36 hours.