Friday, May 12, 2023
PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry arrested
Web Desk
12:22 AM | May 12, 2023
National

The Islamabad police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry from Islamabad.

The police said that Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Ali Muhammad was on his way to Supreme Court when he was arrested. Senator Ejaz was arrested from the Gilgit Baltistan House under the MPO.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Quraishi, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar were arrested and shifted to Adiala Jail. The police said that the PTI leaders were arrested for inciting violence.

