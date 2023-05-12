Friday, May 12, 2023
PTI leaders among 200 activists booked

Attack on PML-N secretariat

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -  A case has been registered against several PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involve­ment in vandalism at the PML-N’s central par­ty secretariat in Model Town Lahore. As many as 200 unknown per­sons, including PTI lead­ers, have been named in the FIR filed by PML-N leader Rana Muhammad Arshad in the Model Town police station. The PTI leaders including Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Shabbir Gujjar, Sarfraz Khokhar and Sheikh Imtiaz have been booked for vandalizing the PML-N party secretariat. The incident took place on Wednesday as scores of PTI activists forced their entry into the Model Town secretariat of the party (180-H) and ignited fire at the main entrance.

