PTI leadership goes underground to avoid legal action

PESHAWAR - The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground after police initiated actions against the workers and leaders involved in the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province.

Some of the PTI local leaders who incited their workers through video messages and did not show up in their presence have now vanished after police actions and in fear of arrest.

According to some experts on current affairs, one of the reasons for the escalation in the scale of damages to government property was that the PTI leadership was hiding from the scene and workers had gone unbridled to attack everything that came into their path.

A senior journalist said the PTI workers’ protest was an attack against the state as they were ruining everything in their way and the leadership was watching this mayhem somewhere on the TV screen. He said every leader of the PTI must be bought before the justice for explaining his position.

Sources in the police said that all the office-bearers of PTI have switched off their mobile phone and left no other source of contact to avoid legal action. It said that the PTI leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also disconnected all their social media links.

PTI violent protesters blocked 139 places in KP

Tehreek-e-Insaf workers blocked roads at 139 places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, an official of the Police Control said here Thursday.

He informed that 659 people were taken into custody during various operations by the police and a total of 15 properties including 13 government buildings of the province were set on fire during the protest including historical Radio Pakistan Peshawar and Associated Press of Pakistan Peshawar Bureau.

He said protesters set fire to 17 government and private vehicles, including 12 government vehicles, in different areas of the province.

More than 300 people, including 58 policemen, were injured in the Tehreeke- Insaf protests, said the official. He disclosed that seven protesters have been killed during clashes with the police.