PTI’s Omer Sarfraz Cheema sent to jail for setting on fire Askari Tower

LAHORE - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Sarfraz Cheema to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case registered on the charges of terrorism, attacking police and setting the Askari Tower in Gulberg on fire.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Gulberg police produced the accused, Sameer Ahmad, Mohsin Azad, Usman Akhtar, Zaighum, Ayaz Talat, Huzaifa Amjad, Anees Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Tanveer Ahmad and Ali Ahmad, besides former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema. The court, after brief proceedings, sent Omer Sarfraz Cheema on judicial remand. The court also sent 11 PTI workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade and directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of their remand term.