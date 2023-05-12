PTI’s shutter down call evokes little response

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s shut­ter down strike call failed to get a favorable response in Lahore here on Thursday as life in the City remained normal although a good number of people opted to stay at homes fearing an unrest witnessed in the last two days folowing the arrest of party chief Imran Khan. Senior PTI leader­ship had on late Thursday night given a call for complete shutter down and wheel jam strike to lodge a protest over the arrest of party chief Imran Khan. Most of the shopping malls and important markets including Hall Road, Lib­erty and Ichra remained open as usual. No incident of forced clo­sure of the markets was reported from anywhere in the city. Also, the PTI’s call for Wheel Jam strike did not get enough response from the masses as a good number of commuters were seen driving on various roads of the city includ­ing Thokar Niaz baig, Canal Road, DHA, Ring Road and other impor­tant arteries of the city. However, the flow of the traffic and move­ment across the city was consid­erably less than normal. The main reason for the decrease in flow of traffic across the city was the clo­sure of educational institutions and offices. Beesides, people re­frained from leaving their homes out of fear of getting caught in the middle of the anticipated protests. In the last two days, however, the PTI workers went berserk by protesting violently across the province including Lahore. The PTI activists did not even spare the historic Corps Commander House in Lahore also known as Jinnah House and later set it on fire. They also blocked important arteries of the city and set fire on the road by igniting tires. In order to continue the recent spree of protests against the arrest of Im­ran, former federal minister and PTI leader Hamad Azhar had on Wednesday urged the masses to carry out wheel jam and shutter down strike across Lahore city.