PTI's Yasmin Rashid 'arrested' in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President and former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid has been ‘arrested’ by police.

The arrest has been made under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

According to a PTI statement, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andaleeb Abbas said that the former minister was hiding in Defence or Cavalry Ground area to avoid arrest as she had to reach Islamabad along with the party workers during Imran Khan’s appearance in Islamabad High Court.

“Police had taken her close family members into custody two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated,” Andaleeb Abbas said and added that her brother-in-law is still in police custody.

Separately, police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Shireen Mazari from her residence in Islamabad.

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others have been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests.