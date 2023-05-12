Punjab CM Naqvi visits injured policemen in hospital

LAHORE - Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the policemen on duty in Lahore to boost their morale. Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana accompanied him. The caretaker chief minister praised the dedication of the po­licemen. He also appreciated the determi­nation and courage of the policemen. It is to be noted here that violent protests had broken out in Lahore city after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan. Several policemen had sustained injuries in the protests.

1,380 MISCREANTS INVOLVED IN ATTACK ON 14 BUILDINGS ARRESTED IN PUNJAB

Punjab police arrested more than 1380 miscreants involved in riots and violent ac­tivities across the province since the last day. The police spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday night and claimed that they have arrested more than 1380 miscreants involved in the attack on policemen and 14 government buildings. The police spokes­person said they arrested more than 435 miscreants for the violation of the law. He said the miscreants seriously injured more than 145 police officers and personnel dur­ing violent acts while more than 60 vehicles of the police and government departments were destroyed and set on fire. He said with the help of video footage, and CCTV record­ings, the miscreants are being identified and arrested. The spokesperson said all the criminal records of miscreants and law breachers are being entered into their char­acter certificate and they would not be able to get a visa to foreign countries or a job. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Services Hospital in the wee hours of the morning and inquired about officers and personnel who were injured due to stone pelting and violence by the protestors.