Rally held to express solidarity with security forces in Khyber

Khyber - In a show of solidarity with the security forces and other law enforcement agencies, a rally was organized in the Shahkas area of Jamrud, district Khyber on Thursday.

The rally, attended by a large number of workers from the Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan (TIP) and the general public, was led by interim Provincial Minister for Welfare and Rehabilitation, Taj Muhammad Afridi. The participants proudly carried the national flags of Pakistan as they chanted slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” while marching from Shahkas, the minister’s hometown, to Forces Fort.

During the event, Taj Muhammad Afridi, along with Bilal Afridi, Nawab Afridi, Chairman Inayatullah Afridi, and others, addressed the crowd. They expressed their belief that there was a planned conspiracy against the unity of the country. They emphasized that a strong military is crucial for a stable Pakistan and highlighted how the scheme to create chaos and destruction, similar to what happened in Libya and Syria, was effectively thwarted by the security forces.

The speakers condemned the destruction of public property, stating that such actions were undemocratic. They called for all alleged criminals involved in such activities to be held accountable. They acknowledged that the country, particularly the tribal regions, had achieved lasting peace through the unmatched sacrifices of the security forces, whose dedication and bravery surpassed expectations.

Towards the end of the rally, the participants had the opportunity to meet with Sector Commander Brigadier Mansoor Abbas. On behalf of the tribesmen, they presented him with bouquets as a token of appreciation for his leadership and the efforts of the armed forces.

Meanwhile, on the third day, the local workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to end their agitation, which had started at Charwazgai. As a result, they reopened the Pak-Afghan highway to all types of traffic, restoring normalcy to the region.