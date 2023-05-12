Rana Sanaullah hints at Imran Khan’s arrest after May 17

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday hinted at the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 17, the day when his bail expires in the cases registered against him for the violent protests that took place after his May 9 arrest.

In double relief for Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted two-week protective bail to the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case and also barred authorities concerned from arresting him till Wednesday (May 17) in any new case filed after May 9.

The IHC granted protective bail to the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case hours after he warned of countrywide unrest if he was arrested again.

Commenting on IHC's decision, Sanaullah told Geo News that if the court gives Khan protective bail, then he will not be arrested at all.

He said that the court orders will be implemented and Khan will not be arrested till May 17, adding that the senior officers were told to take instructions from the advocate general.

"If there is a reason for his arrest, then he will be arrested," said Sanaullah while speaking to Geo News.

The interior minister said that what the PTI did in the last two-three days is intolerable. "The courts can facilitate them but as per the law, we will take action against their anti-state and terror activities," said Sanaullah.

While speaking about the Supreme Court's verdict to release Khan and terming his arrest illegal, Sanaullah said that whatever has happened as of yet was "unprecedented". He said that the facilitation being provided to this "ladla (blue-eyed boy)" should then be applied to everyone.

"There is no example of such judicial decisions and means of facilitation are being invented," said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

When asked if Khan will be arrested as his party workers were involved in vandalising an important installation in Lahore, Sanaullah said: "We have all the evidence from every single day, we have his speeches. The cases have been filed and are still being filed."

He said that the cabinet has condemned yesterday's remarks in the Supreme Court and how he was welcomed after embezzling a huge amount of money.

Speaking about the blockage of internet services throughout the country, the minister said if the situation is prolonged then the government will seek guidance from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"It will take some time to arrest the miscreants who set fire to people's houses and it is possible that the internet services might be blocked till then," he added.

He further said that there have been no talks about banning the PTI.