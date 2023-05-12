Ruling coalition lashes out at top judge over double standards

Fazl claims apex court decision is an engineered plan n Kh Asif says Nawaz Sharif, other party leaders never got court relief as given to Imran n Maryam Nawaz demands Chief Justice Bandial to resign and join PTI n Info minister says no one will be safe if criminals like Imran are given relief.

ISLAMABAD - The ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, while considering the Supreme Court’s verdict to release Imran Khan as an undue favour and speedy relief to him, openly lamented the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Atta Bandial.

Right after, the Supreme Court ordered former prime minister Imran Khan’s immediate release, the ruling party leaders fired a broadside at the country’s top judge for granting relief to the PTI chief in a graft case. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during a press conference lamented that the PML-N leadership has not been given treatment like Imran Khan has been given.

He questioned why PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and several other leaders of his party were not getting justice in this manner. “The Supreme Court has ensured that Imran is provided all facilities and allowed to meet 10 visitors”, he said, asking; “Why these double standards? He also criticized the silence of the top court on the fresh violent protests across the country and questioned that did Imran not incite and preach violence in his video message published prior to his arrest? He further said what was the result of that violence for which Imran Khan instigated his workers?

“The court should have taken notice of the attack on the monuments of martyrs. Those monuments were defaced and the Army’s installations were attacked.

The corps commander’s residence in Lahore was attacked. “But no suo motu was taken and the judiciary did not raise concerns”, he complained, adding; “However, an individual was respectfully shifted to a rest house.” Reacting to the verdict, PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticized Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to step down from the post and join the opposition party — PTI.

“The chief justice was very happy today to meet the criminal who plundered Rs60 billion from the national exchequer and he [CJP] was even more happy to release this criminal,” the PML-N leader said while referring to the CJP remarks during the hearing.

She further held the CJP responsible for the attacks on the state installations.

“..[the CJP] is acting as a shield of a ‘fitna’ [Imran Khan] and is pouring fuel on the fire in the country. You should leave the post of chief justice and join the PTI like your mother- in-law did,” she tweeted.

While talking to media, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed what the apex court had decided yesterday on the arrest of Imran Khan was released the day earlier.

“All this was engineered and already decided. The Supreme Court itself is confused as it should clarify as to whether Imran Khan is released or under detention,” he said.

In his brief statement on Twitter, Planning Minister and the Secretary General of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal while referring to the crackdown on opposition leaders during the last PTI tenure said: “I wish this Supreme Court was there even during 2018-22!”

On the other hand, the Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Nair Hussain Bukhari while responding to the decision has said the Supreme Court has made a surprising example by allowing accused Imran Khan to enter into court premises through judges’ gate. He said there is a need to bring those to justice and make an example, who attacked national security institutions, public and private properties and buried army’s heritage.

The situation on Thursday was quite surprising for the ruling party as it lacked a backup plan and till the filing of this report no proper strategy came out in the changed political and legal scenario.

However, sources said that a special meeting of all parties in the ruling alliance and a legal team has been called by the Prime Minister to tackle the situation. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference here, said during the tenure of Imran Khan as prime minister, his several political adversaries were arrested from the court premises but no notice was taken. Imran was the first accused in the history of the National Accountability Bureau whose appeal against his physical remand was taken up by the court for hearing within 48 hours of his arrest.

Marriyum said those who had encouraged terrorists, armed groups and anti-nationalism, would also be called criminals, and “if the fastest relief were given to the criminals like Imran then nobody will be safe from their evil”.