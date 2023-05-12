Friday, May 12, 2023
SC to hear ECP's review plea on May 14's Punjab polls on Monday

Web Desk
11:03 PM | May 12, 2023
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea seeking review of the former’s verdict of holding polls in Punjab on May 14 for hearing on Monday (May 15).

A three member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, would take up the plea.

Earlier, the SC had ruled that the order of the ECP regarding delay in elections in Punjab null and void, ordering polls on May 14 and the government to release Rs21 billion in supplementary grant to hold polls until April 10. The court also ordered the electoral watchdog to present a report on the provision of funds on April 11.

It came as Imran Khan-led party had filed the petition regarding delay in elections after the ECP on March 22 put off the polls till Oct 8, citing financial and security constraints.

