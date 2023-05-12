Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

At least two soldiers were martyred and three others injured as security forces repulsed a terrorist attack on the FC camp in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military media wing said, a group of terrorists attempted to attack the camp in the wee hours of Friday. “The attack has been repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.”

It said the area has been cordoned off while the operation is underway to arrest the terrorists who had been cornered into a section of the building.

Two terrorists were killed as the security forces continue to advance amid heavy exchange of fire with the attackers.