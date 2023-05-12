Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan
Web Desk
2:30 PM | May 12, 2023
National

At least two soldiers were martyred and three others injured as security forces repulsed a terrorist attack on the FC camp in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military media wing said, a group of terrorists attempted to attack the camp in the wee hours of Friday. “The attack has been repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.”

It said the area has been cordoned off while the operation is underway to arrest the terrorists who had been cornered into a section of the building.

Two terrorists were killed as the security forces continue to advance amid heavy exchange of fire with the attackers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023