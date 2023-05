LAHORE- The selection of two Karachi teams for the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 will be held on May 19 to 21 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, from 4 to 7 pm. This was announced by KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan. The players participating in the trials should come with the CNIC with permanent address Karachi along with 2 passport photos and meet Selection Committee Secretary Zaima Khatoon at 3:30 pm.