‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause marries singer G Flip

LOS ANGELES - The “Selling Sunset” star shared news of their nuptials in a video montage posted on Instagram to the tune of G Flip’s single “Be Your Man.” “Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote. “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there,” she continued. “I love you so much @gflip.” G Flip commented: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words,” adding: “You make me so happy.”

The couple had been dating for a year, after Stause featured in one of G Flip’s music videos, with the actress going public with their relationship on the “Selling Sunset” season five reunion. Stause was previously going out with Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, the Los Angeles based real estate company that stars in “Selling Sunset.” The costars ended their relationship in December 2021, five months after confirming they were dating, with differing views on having children being a possible cause for the split. During the reunion, an emotional Oppenheim said that it was difficult to watch the past season which displayed their relationship, but he said he still had “the utmost respect for Chrishell and I still have as much love for her today as I did then.”