Shakira’s fans warn Tom Cruise amid romance rumours

News Desk
May 12, 2023
BARCELONA - Shakira’s fans seem to be more vigilant and worried about their beloved star as they have reacted to her and Tom Cruise’s alleged affair, hilariously warning the actor amid his romance rumours with the singer. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star seemingly wants to court to the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, in what could be a new romance, but her fans are having a hilarious reaction to the rumours. Shakira and Tom are single and unattached at the moment, particularly the singer, who just gave a break to her romantic journey with longtime partner and soccer star Gerard Pique, who cheated on the singer with a less-famous woman, who he’s currently dating.

 Media outlets show them as a great match, but Twitter certainly doesn’t like the pairing and they’re making it known in droves.  Users are screaming into the void in hopes Shakira will hear them as they asked her not to get mixed up with this guy, Shak.

One tweeter wrote, “SHAKIRA! LISTEN TO ME! HE’S TRYING TO RECRUIT YOU INTO SCIENTOLOGY! DON’T GO OUT WITH HIM! LISTEN TO ME! SHAKIRA!!”

Meanwhile, one fan apparently warned Tom as he reacted: “Get away from her’ and ‘stay away from her’ trending because there are reports tom cruise wants to date shakira is sending me.”  Shakira’s fans reportedly don’t want her to date Tom due to the actor’s past relationships, as well as his connection to Scientology.

