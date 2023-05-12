Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Shocked’ over manner of ex-PM’s arrest: Alvi

‘Shocked’ over manner of ex-PM’s arrest: Alvi
Web Desk
10:12 AM | May 12, 2023
National

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi on Thursday said he was “shocked” over the manner in which former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in the letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to widespread protests.

According to reports and witnesses, Imran was manhandled into the security vehicle from the court premises.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party."

Alvi added that the security personnel had forcibly entered the IHC while the biometric process of Imran was ongoing.

Earlier on Twitter, President Alvi also condemned the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation the country had descended into.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

The president said, "The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."

Alvi said, "I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable."

I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable.

Protest is a…

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 11, 2023

He added that while the right to protest was a constitutional right of any person, it should remain "within the bounds of the law".

"Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law.

Commissioner for restoration of natural passage of water, new saline drains

President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.

"We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political & military leadership & am hopeful that the situation can improve. I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," the tweet concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023