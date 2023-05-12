‘Shocked’ over manner of ex-PM’s arrest: Alvi

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi on Thursday said he was “shocked” over the manner in which former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in the letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which led to widespread protests.

According to reports and witnesses, Imran was manhandled into the security vehicle from the court premises.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party."

Alvi added that the security personnel had forcibly entered the IHC while the biometric process of Imran was ongoing.

Earlier on Twitter, President Alvi also condemned the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation the country had descended into.

The president said, "The way some miscreants have damaged public property, particularly government and military buildings, is condemnable."

Alvi said, "I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable."

He added that while the right to protest was a constitutional right of any person, it should remain "within the bounds of the law".

"Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law.

President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.

"We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political & military leadership & am hopeful that the situation can improve. I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," the tweet concluded.