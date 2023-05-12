Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tragic road accident claims five lives in Shangla district

Tragic road accident claims five lives in Shangla district
Web Desk
6:44 PM | May 12, 2023
National

A devastating road accident in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, on Friday. 

Reports said the accident occurred when a family was returning home from a wedding ceremony and their jeep suddenly skidded off the road and fell into a deep ditch. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of five people, leaving four others injured, including two children and a woman.

After receiving information about the incident, the local rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and started the rescue operation. The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023