Transparent PFF elections to kick off in days, promises Haroon

In a significant development, Haroon Malik, the Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), expressed his strong desire for fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, ensuring adherence to the PFF statutes. Following persistent efforts by the NC, the elections process is set to commence within a matter of days.

Haroon Malik, in a statement issued here on Friday, emphasized the impartiality of the Normalisation Committee, stating, "We have no favorites. We want free and fair elections to witness the genuine selection of a body that will effectively oversee the PFF affairs."

Furthermore, he revealed that the FIFA team is currently analyzing club data through the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) platform which will also lead to fair and transparent elections of the national football body.

Reflecting on the challenging journey of the NC, Haroon Malik emphasized keeping the country's law and order situation in view and also acknowledged the numerous crises and controversies, including ongoing court cases that have plagued the committee since July 2022. However, he expressed gratitude for FIFA's unwavering support, as they have pledged their full backing to the NC's pursuit of holding elections and stressed the utmost importance of upholding the Constitution.

Additionally, the NC Chairman, Haroon Malik, assured that comprehensive support is being extended to the clubs to meet all statutory requirements, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.