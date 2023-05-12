HYDERABAD - The tree plantation drive launched by Social Organization Sami Foundation was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon by planting a sapling in front of Law College today. DC said that more and more tree plantation is necessary to clean the environment from pollution and subside the temperature. He said that more trees are being planted around world to coup up with global warming. DC said that all of us shall plant trees for the improvement of the environment and also protect these plants. On the occasion, Project Manager Sami Foundation Ameer Ali Mahar informed Deputy Commissioner that the organization has arranged 500 saplings to be planted in different sites of Nawabshah city, which is in progress according to season.

He said that the tree plantation program would help to make environmentally friendly and green. Later DC visited under construction building of Rescue 1122 at Civil Defense Ground.