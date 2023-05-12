Two dacoits killed in alleged police encounter

RAJANPUR - Two dacoits were killed by the firing of their own accomplices while two policemen also sus­tained injuries during an alleged police encounter in Haji Pur area on Thursday, the District Police Officer (DPO) Mahar Nasir Siyal claimed on Thursday.

The police team was bringing two accused namely, Jehanzaib Khalung and Saleem Kuchela for recovery of illegal weapons when their accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on the po­lice party near Basti Amanullah, the DPO told media.

He informed that the police van driver Husnain Farid and Con­stable Muhammad Ali sustained injuries during the incident.

The outlaws managed to es­cape the scene, whereas, the injured cops were shifted to Dis­trict Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment where their condition was declared out of danger. The DPO inquired after the health of injured police per­sonnel and appreciated them for fighting with criminals bravely.

He further said that the killed accused were involved in 30 cases of heinous crimes, includ­ing the murder of Constable Tausif Shaheed.