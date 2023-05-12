UBG expresses unwavering solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD-The United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday expressed unwavering solidarity with the armed forces for frustrating the evil designs of anti-state elements.

Chairing a meeting to take stock of the current state of affairs, Chairman United Business Group Shahzad Ali Malik said the government, the armed forces and the people were on one page with utmost discipline and unflinching faith to defend the geographical frontiers and stamp out the menace of all kinds of violence from the country. He said that the Pakistan armed forces, one of the best in the world, should not be maligned into politics to achieve the nefarious designs and vested interests of their foreign masters, said a press release.

The patriotic business community would thwart such targeted specific anti-state stances by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements, he added.

Malik further said, “Our armed forces are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives on battlefields but also always remain in a state of high preparedness to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in very challenging situations, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods.”

He said that Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges on the political, economic and security fronts and was passing through a critical phase of history. He stressed, “With the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.” Shahzad Malik said that a peaceful environment was a prerequisite for strengthening of the national economy and democratic system.