UN chief warns Israel must ‘abide by its obligations’ under international law

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced “deep concern” over the violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups, and warns the Jewish state must adhere to international law during the latest round of conflict.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson Farhan Haq , he said he condemned the civilian loss of life that occurred during Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday aimed at the Islamic Jihad group, three of whose leaders were killed.

In total, 13 Palestinians were killed during Tuesday’s morning attacks, including five women and four children. Guterres said the deaths of the women and children were “unacceptable and must stop immediately”, the statement continued.

“Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations.” According to news reports, in response to Tuesday’s strikes, Palestinian militants in the occupied Gaza enclave bordering Israel had fired more than 460 rockets, while Israel had hit more than 130 targets inside Gaza.

Local medical authorities reported that six people had died on Wednesday, with more than 40 injured. Some Israelis were reportedly hurt while rushing to seek shelter from rockets, but most were intercepted or fell on open ground. In his statement, the Secretary-General also condemned “the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”