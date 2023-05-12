Unelected person can become mayor, dy mayor, SA passes bill

PTI’s violent protest condemned by Sindh Assembly | Says rule of law will prevail.

Karachi - The Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, was amended once again on Thursday by the provincial assembly, which paved the way for any unelected person to become mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman for at least six months, provided that they enjoyed the majority of votes in the city or district council. The Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was unanimously passed, which stated that any person could run for the polls of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, and vice chairman but had to be elected as a member of the respective council within six months to continue holding the office. The amended clause of the bill read, “Notwithstanding any other law for the time being in force, the Metropolitan Corporation, Town Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation, District Council, Municipal Committee and Town Committee, so constituted shall elect any person as a Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Chairman and Vice Chairman by show of hands: Provided any person so elected as the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairman, or Vice Chairman of the Council shall not continue to hold the said office unless he is elected as a member of the respective Council within a period of six months of taking oath of office.” It was explained in the statement of objects and reasons of the bill that Articles 91 (9) and 130 (9) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 permitted any person to get appointed as federal or provincial minister as long as he or she gets elected as a member of parliament or provincial assembly, within a period of six months of taking oath of office. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan that had severe reservations over local bodies setup in the province particularly Karachi also supported the bill while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members were not present in the house.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the Local Government minister, said that the amendment was also earlier part of SLGA 2013 and it was in accordance with the constitutional provisions. The same provision was there during Nazim’s local government system. The assembly also passed The Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the same was sent to the concerned standing committee for further deliberations.

Separately, the assembly unanimously condemned the violent protest by the PTI supporters following the arrest of their chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. The Assembly session was specially summoned on Thursday to condemn the protest, as it was originally scheduled for Friday. Speaking on the resolution tabled by PPP’s Ghanwer Khan Isran, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that provincial govt would spare no one involved in violent activities. He said that after Imran Khan’s arrest, some protestors came out in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other districts. “Holding peaceful protest is the right of everyone, but no one would be allowed to take law into hands,” he added and said that those who came out against the motherland would be taken to task.