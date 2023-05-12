Unilever teams up with FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as official sponsors

In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA has revealed that Unilever personal care brands, including Rexona, Dove, Lifebuoy, and Lux, will serve as Official Sponsors of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

This historic partnership extends until 2027, encompassing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the FIFAe Finals, marking the first collaboration between FIFA and personal care brands across women's, men's, and FIFA esports.

As part of this agreement, FIFA and Unilever will join forces to support FIFA's Women's Development Programme, launched in 2020. The initiative aims to create opportunities for women and girls while fostering the continued growth of women's football worldwide. Unilever will contribute funding, human resources, and assistance for tailored development programs, capitalizing on the growing interest surrounding women's football.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is poised to be the largest standalone women's sporting event globally, expected to reach an estimated two billion people. With a target of 1.5 million attendees across the tournament's 64 matches, FIFA aims to inspire more women and girls to participate in the sport.

This collaboration builds upon Unilever brands' existing projects, which strive to make a positive impact on communities. Recent initiatives include Rexona's Breaking Limits program, providing funding for community sports and helping young individuals overcome barriers to staying active. Additionally, the Dove Self-Esteem Project, active since 2004, has empowered over 94 million young people by promoting body confidence among girls.

Unilever's investment will span from grassroots to FIFA's top tournaments, granting them the opportunity to distribute a total of 80,000 gift packs containing personal care products directly to fans during various FIFA events in the upcoming years.

Fabian Garcia, Personal Care President at Unilever, expressed his excitement, stating, "Working with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, our brands will connect with an enormous and highly engaged audience. This is a significant opportunity for them to engage a growing audience of women's football fans, demonstrate relevance, and build brand power while promoting gender equality in sports and supporting future generations of female athletes."

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, also expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Unilever has some of the world's biggest and most impactful consumer brands, and we're incredibly excited for them to join us on our journey to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. 2023 is going to be a landmark moment for women's football, and Unilever is the ideal sponsor to help us grow the game globally – this year and beyond."